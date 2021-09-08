International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 every year. This annual commemoration helps raise awareness on crucial topics around literacy and education. From motivating young kids to stay in school, aiding families to support the education of future generations, there are various ways that this day is celebrated. International Literacy Day is commemorated by several countries worldwide. The tone and communication of International Literacy Day celebrations every year is decided based on the annual theme, and here is everything you need to know about International Literacy Day 2021 Date, celebration, International Literacy Day 2021 theme and more.

When is International Literacy Day 2021?

As mentioned before, International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 every year. This annual celebration was started by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference. The first International Literacy Day was celebrated in 1967. Quotes, Thoughtful Messages And Saying to Raise Awareness on Importance of Education.

International Literacy Day 2021 Theme

Each year, the celebration of International Literacy Day focuses on a different avenue of the problem with the help of dedicated annual themes. The theme for International Literacy Day 2021 is Literacy for a Human-Centred Recovery: Narrowing the Digital Divide.

Significance of International Literacy Day 2021

While access to education and literacy had evolved several fold in the past few years, the impact of COVID-19 on education has set many communities back by years. The theme of International Literacy Day 2021 aims to address this. Millions of young people who had been enrolled in schools or literary programs have stayed away from any form of education due to lack of access to mobiles, laptops and the internet. The celebration of International Literacy Day 2021 aims to raise awareness on how to combat the gap in education that so many people have been tackling.

We hope that this International Literacy Day, you do your bit to help increase access to education and literacy in the world. Happy International Literacy Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).