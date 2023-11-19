International Men's Day 2023 will be marked on November 19. This annual commemoration, which is similar to International Women’s Day (observed on March 8), focuses on celebrating the life and achievements of all men, the challenges and stereotypes they battle, and the need for men to make braver choices like being more vulnerable and open in a world that has taught them “Men Don’t Cry”. The celebration of International Men's Day aims to curate important and necessary conversations not just around the accomplishments of men but also the concept of toxic masculinity and how men and young boys alike battle it. As we prepare to celebrate International Men's Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day: how to celebrate International Men's Day, International Men's Day 2023 theme and more. International Men's Day 2023 Quotes: Sayings, Images, Wallpapers, Greetings and Messages To Share and Honour the Men in Your Life.

When is International Men's Day?

International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19. The first-ever International Men’s Day was observed on February 7, 1992, by Thomas Oaster. However, this concept was re-initiated in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. Jerome Teelucksingh, who revived the event, chose 19 November to honour his father's birthday and also to celebrate how on that date in 1989, Trinidad and Tobago's football team had united the country with their endeavours to qualify for the World Cup.

Significance of International Men’s Day

For the longest time, people often questioned the existence of International Women’s Day, while there was no dedicated day focused on commemorating the life and achievements of men. The origins of International Women’s Day celebrations were focused on the challenges and oppressions that women continued to face and the rise of feminism, which helped women try and bridge the gap between different genders in this world. However, International Men’s Day aims to tackle another tool of patriarchy which undoes the hard work of feminism - patriarchy’s cost of men's mental and physical well-being. The celebration has since focused on encouraging more people to understand, accept and express their emotions instead of giving in to societal expectations and stereotypes of what men can and cannot feel. International Men's Day 2023 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Men's Day.

International Men's Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Men’s Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps steer these conversations forward. International Men’s Day 2023 theme is “Zero Male Suicide” - which focuses on addressing the real issue of increased rates of male suicide, which can be correlated to the reduced options of safe spaces where men can openly express and understand their emotional and mental struggles. We hope that this International Men’s Day, you do your bit to help celebrate men in a way that helps the overall cause of feminism and creates a world that is truly equal.

