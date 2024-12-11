International Mountain Day is celebrated every year on December 11. International Mountain Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 11. The day raises awareness about the importance of mountains and the role they play in sustaining life on our planet Earth. Mountains are not just peaks; they are a treasure and lifeline for millions of people. Mountains are home to about 15% of the world’s population and a hotspot for half of the world’s biodiversity. They provide us with food, water, clean energy, and biodiversity. Unfortunately, mountains around the world are facing issues like deforestation, climate change, mountain glaciers melting, and overexploitation of resources. These issues threaten to harm and put the balance of mountain ecosystems at great risk. The day highlights these issues and encourages people to protect mountain ecosystems and the people who make mountains their home. To celebrate the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share International Mountain Day 2024 messages, quotes, images, wallpapers, posts, and sayings. International Mountain Day 2024 Quotes and Images: Best Sayings, HD Wallpapers, Messages, GIFs and Greetings for the Mountain Lover in You.

International Mountain Day Images

Happy International Mountain Day!🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ln3X7wNZ31 — Everest Today (@EverestToday) December 10, 2024

International Mountain Day Wallpapers

happy international mountain day 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/kV3UzEqayY — Alex Mack (@alexmack__) December 10, 2024

International Mountain Day Messages

INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN DAY 11 DECEMBER 2024 pic.twitter.com/YzV06uNO1L — Madan Damale (@MadanDamale1) December 11, 2024

International Mountain Day Sayings

It's International Mountain Day, a day that emphasises the vital role mountains play in providing water, food, biodiversity & cultural heritage around the world. Thanks to our special mountain community for joining us in experiences like nowhere else. #InternationalMountainDay pic.twitter.com/hF5jzWuSks — Hotham (@_hotham) December 11, 2024

International Mountain Day Quotes

Mountains are not just towering peaks; they’re lifelines for millions. This International Mountain Day, join the global effort to protect mountain ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. 🌎 #ConserveMountains #SustainableFuture pic.twitter.com/0F341AdwID — Rana Inder Partap Singh (@RanaInderParta1) December 11, 2024

International Mountain Day Posts

