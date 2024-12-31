International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is celebrated in Azerbaijan on December 31 to mark the worldwide solidarity and unity of Azerbaijanis. The annual event was inspired by the dismantling of border fences between Soviet Azerbaijan and Iran in December 1989 and the collapse of the Berlin Wall in the same year. The holiday was officially established in 1991, after Azerbaijan's independence. In this article, let’s know more about the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis 2024 date, history and the significance of the annual event. New Year’s Eve Destinations: 5 Best Places You Must Visit to Welcome New Year 2025.

International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis 2024 Date

International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 31.

International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis History

It was in 1989 when the local residents took down the Soviet–Iranian border in then-Nakhichevan ASSR to reunite with Iranian Azerbaijanis. On the same day, the first World Congress of Azerbaijanis took place in Istanbul. International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis was first promoted on December 16, 1991, by then-Chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Supreme Assembly Heydar Aliyev. Aliyev also raised the issue before the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan SSR to declare that date a holiday at the state level. The holiday eventually gained state status in 1992, with Abulfaz Elchibey's presidential decree. New Year’s Eve Traditions For Good Luck in 2025.

International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis Significance

International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is an important day that aims to strengthen cultural and national ties among Azerbaijanis living in different countries. The annual event highlights the importance of preserving Azerbaijani heritage, language, and traditions. The day serves as a perfect opportunity for Azerbaijanis around the world to come together to celebrate their shared history through cultural programs, music, dance, and discussions. The day serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of unity of the global Azerbaijani community.

