International Tea Day is commemorated annually on December 15 in tea-producing countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania. The special day has been marked in these countries since 2005. International Tea Day aims to draw the global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers. However, the United Nations designated May 21 as International Tea Day since the tea harvesting season begins in May in most tea-producing countries. As we celebrate International Tea Day 2022, let’s take a look at the history and significance of the day. International Tea Day 2022: Know About 5 Different Herbal Teas and Their Health Benefits.

History of International Tea Day

International Tea Day aims to raise awareness of the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the globe. Tea is undoubtedly the most common beverage consumed across the world. China is currently the world's largest tea exporter. Tea is believed to have originated in China. It is believed that tea was first discovered over 4,000 years ago in China by Emperor Nun Shen during one of his visits to a village. The leaves of a tree blew into a pot of boiling water that his servants had placed over a fire. The refreshing aroma led Shen to taste the beverage, and that is how tea came into existence. Iced Tea Day 2022: From Boosting Metabolism and Aiding Weight Loss, 5 Surprising Benefits of This Refreshing Drink.

Later, in the 17th century, tea made its way to the UK. According to a survey conducted by the Tea Board of India in 2007, the domestic population consumes almost 80% of the total tea produced in India. The goal of the day is to promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea.

Significance of International Tea Day

Every year, International Tea Day is commemorated to attract the attention of the government and the general public to the challenges faced in tea production and how the global tea trade affects tea plantations and local tea growers.

Tea workers’ organizations gather on this day to organize seminars, public events, and presentations to raise awareness about the challenges and obstacles faced by tea-producing countries, including low wages for tea workers and health facilities for tea workers in rural areas, among others. The main aim of the day is to strengthen tea growers' associations and celebrate the tea culture.

