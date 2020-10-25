Intersex Awareness Day is observed to raise public understanding regarding human rights issues faced by intersex people. The term intersex is used for individuals who are born with diverse sex characteristics (including genitals, gonads and chromosome patterns) that do not fit typical binary notions of male or female bodies. Societies at large are yet to accept intersex people or shame them, hence, many of them choose to hide what they are. Intersex Awareness Day is an occasion to end shame, secrecy and unwanted genital cosmetic surgeries on intersex children by their parents. Planning to Talk to Your Kids About SEX? 5 Things You Must Convey Before They Get the Wrong Idea About Intercourse and Orgasms from Porn!.

Intersex Awareness Day 2020: History and Significance of The Observance

Intersex people held their first demonstration in North America, on October 26, 1996. Intersex activists Morgan Holmes and Max Beck participated in the demonstration which was held outside the venue in Boston where the American Academy of Pediatrics was holding its annual conference. The participants condemned non-consensual infant genital surgeries. Between October 26 and November 8, intersex outfits bring attention to the challenges intersex people face, culminating in the Intersex Day of Remembrance.

As part of the observance, organisations such as ILGA World - The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association - hold dialogues and meetings to highlight difficulties endured by intersex people and to end the perception that intersex people need to be "fixed" by surgeries or treatment. USA: Transgender Inmates Will Be Housed By Gender Identity In California, Law Signed by Governor.

Intersex Awareness Day 2020 - Date and Theme: October 26 is observed as Intersex Awareness Day because the day marks the anniversary of the first public gathering by intersex people.

