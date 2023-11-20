Jagadhatri Puja (also spelt as Jagaddhatri Puja) is an auspicious occasion celebrated by the people of West Bengal. On the day of Jagaddhatri Puja, Goddess Jagaddhatri Puja is worshipped with great devotion. Goddess Jagaddhatri or Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri is an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The word Jagaddhatri means mother of this world or bearer of the world. This year, Jagaddhatri Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 21. According to the Puranas, Jagadhatri is also said to be the incarnation of Siddhidhatri and the combined form of Sri Bhuvaneshwari and Durga. In Bengal, her puja is celebrated as the comeback of Devi, specifically in Krishnanagar, Chandannagar and Rishra. Scroll down to learn more about the Jagadhatri Puja 2023 date and shubh muhurat, Jagaddhatri Puja rituals and the significance of the day. Amla Navami (Akshaya Navami) 2023 Date: Know Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2023 Date and Timings

Jagaddhatri Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 21.

The Navami Tithi will begin at 03:16 AM on November 21 and end at 01:09 AM on November 22.

Jagaddhatri Puja Rituals

The festival begins with the installation of the idol or image of Goddess Jagaddhatri in a beautifully decorated pandal.

Young girls may be worshipped as a symbolic representation of the Goddess in a ritual known as Kumari Puja.

The Bodhon is carried out, which is the ritualistic awakening of the goddess. It involves chanting mantras and prayers to invoke the presence of Jagaddhatri in the idol.

The next is the Adhibas ritual, which involves the symbolic confinement of the goddess in the idol, marking the beginning of the worship.

Devotees offer water, flowers, and other traditional items during this ceremony.

In the evening, aarti is performed to the goddess by singing hymns and bhajans dedicated to the Goddess.

Jagaddhatri Puja concludes with the immersion of the goddess's idol in a water body, symbolizing her return to the divine realm. Happy Jagaddhatri Puja Wishes, Jagdamba Puja Greetings, Dhatri Puja Images, HD Wallpapers To Share on This Festival of Goddess Jagadhatri.

Jagadhatri Puja Significance

Jagaddhatri Puja is an auspicious occasion celebrated with great devotion each year. The rituals may vary across different regions and communities depending on the culture and tradition. On the day of the Jagaddhatri Puja, devotees may also engage in cultural events, processions, and other community activities as part of the Jagaddhatri Puja festivities. The festival is a great opportunity that brings communities together to celebrate the goddess and their shared heritage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).