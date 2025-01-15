January 14, 2025, Special Days: A roller-coaster ride of a day with the entire country celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti 2025. The harvest festival that falls on January 14 is known by different names depending on the customary rituals in different parts of the country, but the core essence of festive fervour remains the same. Apart from the Makar Sankranti festival, there is also Hazarat Ali’s Birthday, which is of utmost importance in the Muslim community. The day is also special for the Buddhists, as Mahayana New Year, a Buddhist holiday is celebrated around the world. Then there are significant famous birthdays and birth anniversaries. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

Magha Begins *North Makar Sankranti Sankranthi or Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Magh Bihu in Assam Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh Makaravilakku in Kerala Suggi Habba or Makar Sankramana in Karnataka Maghi in Punjab Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu Sakrat in Haryana Sakraat in Rajasthan Sukarat in Central India Uttarayana in Gujarat Tilla Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar Tilla Sakraat in Mithila Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Poush Sankranti or Mokor Sonkranti in West Bengal Khichdi Parv or Khichidi Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh Ghughutiya in Kumaon Region of Uttarakhand Gholdiya in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand Uttarayani in Uttarakhand Shishur Senkrath in Kashmir Mahayana New Year Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Ishti Cesarean Section Day Feast of the Ass Day International Kite Day National Undhiyu Day Orthodox New Year Poetry at Work Day Ratification Day World Logic Day

Famous January 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Holland Taylor Jason Bateman Declan Rice (football) Rambhadracharya Kaifi Azmi Seema Biswas Narain Karthikeyan Yukio Mishima (1925-1970) Grant Gustin Dave Grohl Dinkar Balwant Deodhar (cricket) (1892-1993) Wang Qiang (tennis) Ruben Bemelmans (tennis) Yohan Cabaye (football)

