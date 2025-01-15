January 14, 2025, Special Days: A roller-coaster ride of a day with the entire country celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti 2025. The harvest festival that falls on January 14 is known by different names depending on the customary rituals in different parts of the country, but the core essence of festive fervour remains the same. Apart from the Makar Sankranti festival, there is also Hazarat Ali’s Birthday, which is of utmost importance in the Muslim community. The day is also special for the Buddhists, as Mahayana New Year, a Buddhist holiday is celebrated around the world. Then there are significant famous birthdays and birth anniversaries. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

  1. Magha Begins *North

  2. Makar Sankranti

  3. Sankranthi or Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

  4. Magh Bihu in Assam

  5. Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh

  6. Makaravilakku in Kerala

  7. Suggi Habba or Makar Sankramana in Karnataka

  8. Maghi in Punjab

  9. Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu

  10. Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu

  11. Sakrat in Haryana

  12. Sakraat in Rajasthan

  13. Sukarat in Central India

  14. Uttarayana in Gujarat

  15. Tilla Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar

  16. Tilla Sakraat in Mithila

  17. Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa,

  18. Poush Sankranti or Mokor Sonkranti in West Bengal

  19. Khichdi Parv or Khichidi Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh

  20. Ghughutiya in Kumaon Region of Uttarakhand

  21. Gholdiya in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand

  22. Uttarayani in Uttarakhand

  23. Shishur Senkrath in Kashmir

  24. Mahayana New Year

  25. Hazarat Ali’s Birthday

  26. Ishti

  27. Cesarean Section Day

  28. Feast of the Ass Day

  29. International Kite Day

  30. National Undhiyu Day

  31. Orthodox New Year

  32. Poetry at Work Day

  33. Ratification Day

  34. World Logic Day

Famous January 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Holland Taylor 

  2. Jason Bateman 

  3. Declan Rice (football)

  4. Rambhadracharya 

  5. Kaifi Azmi 

  6. Seema Biswas 

  7. Narain Karthikeyan 

  8. Yukio Mishima (1925-1970) 

  9. Grant Gustin 

  10. Dave Grohl 

  11. Dinkar Balwant Deodhar (cricket) (1892-1993)

  12. Wang Qiang (tennis)

  13. Ruben Bemelmans (tennis)

  14. Yohan Cabaye (football)

January 13, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).