In the state of Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of the Shukla Paksha, which falls during the Margashirsha month according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This significant day, dedicated to honoring Lord Hanuman, is widely known as Hanuman Vratam in the region. It is a time for devotees to engage in various religious observances, including fasting, chanting Lord Hanuman’s name, and participating in prayers and rituals. The celebration of Hanuman Jayanti in Karnataka is marked by fervent devotion, as people come together to worship Lord Hanuman, seeking his divine blessings for strength, courage, and protection. The day is especially important for those who hold Lord Hanuman in high reverence, as he is regarded as a symbol of unwavering devotion, immense strength, and loyalty. Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Understanding the Significance of the Hanuman Chalisa on Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanthi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kannada Hanuman Jayanthi falls on Friday, December 13, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:26 PM on Dec 12, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 07:40 PM on Dec 13, 2024

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti Puja Rituals and Mantra

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated on the 13th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, is a deeply devotional occasion dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The day begins with devotees performing a purification ritual, which includes taking a sacred bath to cleanse the body and mind. After this, they set up a wooden platform and place an idol or image of Lord Hanuman on it as the central focus of the worship. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

A diya (lamp) is lit using desi ghee, and devotees offer traditional items like garlands and sweets, especially boondi laddoos, to Lord Hanuman. One of the most important aspects of the day is the recitation of devotional texts, such as the Hanuman Chalisa, Sundar Kand, and Ramcharitmanas. Many devotees choose to observe a fast, refraining from eating during the day, as a way to express their devotion. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Throughout the day, the atmosphere is filled with prayers and chanting. In the evening, after completing the day’s rituals, a sattvik (pure) bhog prasad is offered to Lord Hanuman. This is followed by the singing of Hanuman Aarti, which further enhances the spiritual energy of the celebration. A key aspect of the observance is the chanting of the powerful mantra, “Om Ham Hanumate Namah,” which symbolises deep reverence and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti Significance

Hanuman Jayanti holds great religious and cultural importance, particularly in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While in North India, the festival is celebrated during the Chaitra month to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, South Indian states like Karnataka observe it on a different day, based on the regional calendar. The specific timing of the festival in Karnataka aligns with the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi of Margashirsha month.

This festival is a time for devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who is revered as a symbol of strength, loyalty, and unwavering devotion. Hanuman is one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi in Hindu mythology, meaning that he is immortal and continues to exist in the physical realm, offering protection and blessings to his devotees. As a deity who embodies courage and devotion, Lord Hanuman is especially worshipped by those who wish to overcome obstacles, gain strength, and receive divine protection.

On Kannada Hanuman Jayanti, devotees visit Hanuman temples across Karnataka to offer prayers and seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings for a prosperous and protected life. The rituals and celebrations not only reinforce spiritual bonds but also encourage community participation, making the day a highly anticipated event in the region.

