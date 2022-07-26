'Operation Vijay' was launched by the Indian Army in 1999 to recapture Indian territories from Pakistani infiltrators in the Kargil-Dras sector. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to remember the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the Kargil War. The Kargil war took place in 1999 when the Pakistani army and Kashmiri terrorists were found on top of Kargil. To celebrate this day, we have for you some of the best Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 messages and HD images that you can send to your friends and family. You can send these quotes and SMS for free download online. If you are looking for some WhatsApp quotes, Facebook status, wallpapers & SMS to forward on this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we have your back!

It is believed that Pakistan was planning the operation only in the autumn of 1998. By June 30, 1999, the Indian Army was ready for a major high-altitude attack against Pakistani posts along the border in the disputed Kashmir region. In a span of six weeks, India had moved 5 infantry divisions, 5 independent brigades and 44 battalions of paramilitary forces to Kashmir. A total of about 730,000 Indian soldiers had reached the region. In addition, the build-up included the deployment of about 60 frontline aircraft. It is said that the infiltration plan was the brainchild of Pakistan Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf and Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Aziz.

On this day the Kargil war took place between the armies of India and Pakistan in the year 1999, which lasted for about 60 days and ended on 26 July and India won it. This day is celebrated to honour the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Kargil Vijay Diwas war. This year we celebrate the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Cultural programs are organized on this occasion, as we pay tribute to the martyred soldiers of the Indian Army. On this special occasion, you can wish Kargil Vijay Diwas by sending these Hindi Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Messages, and WhatsApp Greetings with a sense of patriotism.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, We Salute Our National Heroes! Jai Hind! Vande Mataram.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind. Faith in Words. Pride in Our Hearts. Memories of Our Souls. Jai Hind.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kargil Vijay Diwas. Dear, Jawan, The Nation Will Always Be Grateful to You for Your Supreme Sacrifice, fearlessness, and Courage.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Day to Remember the Gallant Steps and Sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistan's crossing of the Line of Control was condemned by various countries of the world. Pakistan's initial responses in this regard were deceptive and later they linked it to the efforts of 'Kashmiri freedom fighters.' The G8 countries sided with India and condemned Pakistan for crossing the LOC. The European Union blamed Pakistan for crossing the LOC and other organisations, such as Asian Regional Forum also justified the steps taken by India on crossing the LOC by Pakistan.

