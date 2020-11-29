Kartik Purnima is an important festive day in Hinduism. Observed on the full moon day or Purnima tithi in the eighth Hindu month of Kartik, this day sees various celebrations. This year Kartik Purnima falls on November 30. The festivities for the same begin with Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The most significant celebration of Kartik Purnima is of Dev Deepavali, also called as Diwali of Gods, celebrated in Varanasi. This day is also called as Tripuri Purnima. Ahead of this day, let us know more about the date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance of this observance.

Kartik Purnima 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kartik Purnima will be observed on November 30, Monday this year. As per Drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi Begins at 12:47 PM on Nov 29. It ends at 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020.

Kartik Purnima Rituals and Significance

One of the rituals that begin the festivities of Kartik Purnima is Tulsi Vivah, which is a ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi to Lord Vishnu. While the marriage ceremony can be performed from any day between Ekadashi to Purnima in the month of Kartik, many people choose the day of Kartik Purnima to perform marriage rituals.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is another fast kept a day prior to Kartik Purnima. There's a belief that Lord Vishnu worshipped Lord Shiva of Kartik Chaturdashi. So several Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva temples observe this day. Taking a holy dip in the water of Ganges river is considered auspicious. This holy bath is called as Kartik Snana.

Kartik Purnima marks another significant celebration of Dev Deepavali, a Diwali of the Gods. This celebration takes place in a grand manner in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Devotees gather and pray to Lord Shiva. There's a belief that Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima. Hence, this day is also called Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima. This is the only festival that is dedicated to Lord Shiva worship after Mahashivratri. Gods celebrated the killing of this demon as the day of illuminations. So over a thousands of earthen diyas are lit up in Varanasi where it is celebrated with much enthusiasm.

Many devotees also keep a Kartik Purnima Vrat on this day. Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped this auspicious occasion. The festival is also celebrated in South India by lighting up of lamps and diyas.

