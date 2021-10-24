Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth is a festival of utmost importance for Hindu married women. On this day, women fast for the longevity of their husband. Karwa Chauth 2021 is celebrated on October 24, Sunday. To celebrate this wonderful day, women also send lovely romantic greetings and messages to their life partner. Here's a collection of Happy Karva Chauth 2021 wishes, Happy Karwa Chauth messages, Karwa Chauth images, Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 greetings, Karwa Chauth HD wallpapers, romantic quotes and messages to celebrate the beautiful festival.

Karva Chauth is celebrated every year on the fourth day after the full moon in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October or November. Women fast for the long life of their happiness on this day. They greet their husband with wishes saying Happy Karwa Chauth. We at LatestLy, have curated wishes and messages that you can send to your husband on this day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, Gif Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Know Date and Solah Shringar From Head to Toe for the New Age Brides.

On this day, women dress up with solah shringaar to impress their husband. They wake up early morning for the meal before sunrise and then observe a strict fast without water till moonrise. It is celebrated across the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. In Andhra Pradesh, it is celebrated as ‘Atla Tadda’. Here are some ways to wish your husband on a special day and make them feel loved. Send from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Husband, My World Revolves Around You, and I Can’t Imagine My Life Without You. Thank You for Treating Me Like a Queen and for Giving Me the Most Special Place in Your Heart. A Very Happy Karwa Chauth to You.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Husband, Your Presence in My Life Transforms Agony Into Ecstasy, Darkness Into Light, Turmoil Into Calm. Thank You for Making Me Smile and Showering Me With Your Love. Happy Karwa Chauth to You My Love.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Is All About a Woman’s Love and Sacrifice. Let’s Celebrate the Festival With Love and Happiness!

Karwa Chauth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is the Festival of Eternal Love and Devotion. Here’s Wishing My Husband, Good Health, Wealth and Prosperous Life Ahead. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between Us. May the Almighty Bless Us With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Significance, Moon Sighting Time In Delhi, Mumbai

Women gather together for the Karwa Chauth katha in the second half of the day. For the katha, they dress up in their best attire. During the katha they rotate their plates with each other as a part of the tradition. Many women also consume some water or tea after the katha and then continue with the fast. As you observe fast for your husband, here is a list of wishes and greetings that you can send him through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and SMS to make him feel cared for. Wish you all Happy Karva Chauth 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).