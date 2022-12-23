National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed every year on December 23. It is a day to honour farmers who are the driving force of the country’s economy. Farmers Day is also the celebration of the birth anniversary of India’s fifth prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who started as a farmer before earning his seat in the government. It is a day to create awareness about the importance of farmers for the country. As you observe National Farmers Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings you can share with your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, images, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kisan Diwas 2022 Date and Significance: Know History of National Farmer’s Day in India Marking Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Birth Anniversary.

Farmers contribute to the overall social and economic development of a nation. The economy and citizens of India are highly dependent on farmers for the country’s development as India is primarily an agriculture-based country. To celebrate Kisan Diwas, various programmes are organised throughout the country. These programmes provide platforms for farmers to voice their aspirations and demands. The government also supports farmers by organising various competitions in which winners are awarded prizes. Here are wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS on National Farmers Day 2022.

National Farmers Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Kisan Diwas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kisan Diwas Is a Reminder to Everyone That We Must Respect, Thank and Appreciate the Hard Work of Our Farmers Who Work Hard To Give Us Food.

Happy Kisan Diwas 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Farmers Are Real Heroes Because, With Their Dedication and Effort, They Turn a Barren Land Into a Land That Produces Food. Let Us Salute Them on Farmer’s Day.

Happy Kisan Diwas 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way To Respect a Farmer Is To Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It. Happy National Farmers Day.

Happy Kisan Diwas 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Hard Work of a Farmer Is Consistent in Every Weather and Season, and That’s Why We Have Food on Our Plates Every Day. Best Wishes on Kisan Diwas.

Happy Kisan Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Take Inspiration From Indian Farmers Who Put Their Sweat and Soul Into Their Land and Crop. Happy National Farmers Day!

In 2001, the government of India decided to celebrate Kisan Diwas on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, considering his exemplary work and journey from farmer to becoming head of state. He played a significant role in shaping India’s agricultural sector by advocating and passing different bills for farmers' reforms. Wishing everyone a Happy Farmer's Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).