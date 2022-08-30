It's the time of the year when people prepare themselves to celebrate the auspicious ten days of Lord Ganesha. During the Hindu Month of Bhadra, which usually falls between mid-August and mid-September, people observe the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi by organizing religious ceremonies and practising customs for seeking the blessings of Bappa. The elephant head deity is venerated with utmost devotion, and His idols are installed at the private and public levels. As we mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on Wednesday, 31 August, we have brought to you the last-minute Ganpati Darshan invitation messages that you can send to your friends, family members, office colleagues and special ones to invite them to seek the graceful blessing of Lord Vinayaka. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Dates: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) and Significance of Fasts Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

At the culmination of the ten-day pious occasion, the idols of the fortune giver are carried to a local water reservoir in grand processions accompanied by drumbeats, devotional singing, and dancing. God Ganesh is revered by many names such as Ekadanta, Ganpati, Vinayaka and Pillaiyar for his divine powers and legends. Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour in a few states of India, like Maharashtra and Goa. From preparing pandals, chanting Vedic hymns, keeping vrats, and preparing authentic cuisine, especially for the prasad like Modak, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is all about holy traditions. Below are sample invitation cards with messages, wishes and greetings written on them; one can download these pictures within clicks and welcome loved ones for Ganesh Darshan. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Fashion Ideas: Let Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor's Saree Looks Serve As An Inspiration This Year.

Last-Minute Ganpati Darshan Invitation Messages For Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Messages (File Image)

Download Invitation Cards For Vinayaka Chaturthi Celebration

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Cards (File Image)

Online Invitation Messages For Ganpati Darshan

Ganpati Darshan Invitation (File Image)

Cards To Invite Loved Ones For Ganesh Chaturthi Festival At Home

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Wishes (File Image)

Free Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Cards

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Cards (File Image)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Ganeshotsav Quotes & Wishes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

As per the faith, families immerse the murtis of Ganpati Bappa in 1.5, 3, 5, 7 and 10 days. The Lord often returns to Kailash Parvat to join His parents, Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. The festival's importance lies in the ritual that the immersion of the idol symbolizes the cycle of birth, life and death. The idol takes away the various hindrances of the house during the Visarjan. Download these online invitation cards and call people who wait with great anticipation to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi puja!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).