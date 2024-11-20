Thanksgiving is an important celebration in many countries across the globe. It is mainly celebrated in the US, Liberia, Granada, Saint Lucia, and Canada. Philippines and Brazil also celebrate it as an unofficial holiday. The celebration focuses on expressing gratitude for the blessings from the previous year. Thanksgiving, also called Thanksgiving Day, started as a humble expression of gratitude. Today, it is a major celebration, with food and family gatherings being the main elements of the occasion. Turkey-based dishes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pies, and bread stuffing fill tables across these countries. In addition, people get together to participate in the grand parades. But the celebrations are incomplete without the iconic parades. One of the most iconic parades that takes place every year is that of Macy’s. If you cannot make it in person, you can catch the live streaming of the event online. Scroll below for details. Thanksgiving: From Macy's Parade to Black Friday Shopping; Popular Thanksgiving Traditions That You Should Know.

Thanksgiving Day 2024 Date

Thanksgiving Day 2024 falls on Thursday, November 28.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Date

Macy’s parade will take place on November 28, 2024.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Timings

The Macy’s parade will commence at 08:30 AM EST and culminate at 12:00 PM EST. The floats will journey to Manhattan from the Macy’s parade studio in Moonachie, NJ.

Macy’s Parade Live Streaming Details

Won’t be in the big apple to witness Macy’s Thanksgiving Day 2024 parade? Fret not. NBC is scheduled to air the event from 08:30 AM EST. It will also air on Peacock. You can also catch the parade on DirecTV Stream. In addition, you can also access the parade with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Macy’s Parade Balloons and Floats Sneak Peek

This year’s parade, the 98th edition of the iconic event, will have a stellar lineup, including 22 massive balloons, 28 clown crews, 34 stunning floats, 11 marching bands, 28 performers, and a star-studded lineup of musical performers. Of course, Santa Claus will make an appearance too. Every year, new sets of floats and balloons are designed and created by an incredibly talented group of artisans in the parade studio. The floats and balloons are made with the aim of displaying creative and innovative designs.

This year, six new balloons and seven new floats will appear at the Thanksgiving parade. Some of the new faces will include the characters Wednesday and Pugsley from the Addams Family, the Bronx Zoo, a Go Bowling figure, Nickelodeon’s Dora and the Fantastical Rainforest, Rao’s Pasta Knight, a Candy Cosmos display, and a Magic Meets the Seas float from the Disney cruise line. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Date, Time and Route: All You Need To Know About the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Thanksgiving is celebrated with a lot of joy, enthusiasm, and fervour. It is the perfect time for people to reflect on their lives and express gratitude for their blessings. It is also a time to spread joy, kindness, love, and happiness. While celebrations can take place at home, the parades are a unique way of celebrating the occasion. This year, even as we gear up to celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s take a moment and give thanks for everything we have been blessed with. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy and blessed Thanksgiving Day 2024!

