Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 is observed on January 30. This annual commemoration is focused on remembering the father of our nation, his contribution to making India the free country that it is and promoting his strong beliefs of non-violence and peace. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 will mark 77 years since the demise of Mahatma Gandhi and people are sure to share Mahatma Gandhi quotes to awaken the spirit of patriotism and remember the Father of the Nation. Hence, we bring you Mahatma Gandhi quotes for Martyrs' Day 2025, inspirational sayings, slogans, messages, greetings, HD images and wallpapers to send on his Punyatithi, observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Quotes and Shaheed Diwas HD Images: To Honour Father of the Nation on His Punyatithi.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was brutally assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Mahatma Gandhi was an anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist whose non-violent practices played a key role in India’s journey to independence. The observance of Gandhi Punyatithi is also known as Martyrs Day in India and is focused on remembering and honouring those who laid their life for the protection and freedom of this country. Is It a Dry Day on January 30 for Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary 2025?

Mahatma Gandhi has been known to be one of the most celebrated leaders of our generation and his pivotal role in not just shaping India as the secular, democratic, republic that it is but also as being a significant leader whose beliefs and teachings continue to be followed internationally. As we commemorate Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025, share these Mahatma Gandhi quotes, inspirational sayings, slogans, messages, greetings, HD images and wallpapers.

The observance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi is focused on helping people not only remember the key teachings of the father of our nation but also to remember the challenges our country had to go through to attain independence and the vision they had for our country and how it could grow and prosper.

