Martyrs' Day, also called Shaheed Diwas, is observed in India every year on January 30. Martyrs' Day is a very significant observance as it marks the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on January 30, 1948. It not only honours Gandhiji; it also pays tribute to all those brave and courageous leaders and freedom fighters who played a key role in India's struggle for independence. The day is observed with tributes, speeches, seminars, and events that highlight the life and sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters. On days of political, cultural, religious, or national importance, India observes dry days. Dry days are held in order to maintain public decorum and order during an important festival, event, or observance. So, is January 30, 2025, a dry day in India?

Is January 30, 2025 a Dry Day in India?

Yes, January 30, 2025, is a dry day in India.

Martyrs’ Day 2025 Date

Martyrs’ Day 2025, also called Shaheed Diwas or Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, falls on Thursday, January 30.

What is a Dry Day?

Dry days are held on specific days of political, cultural, religious, or national importance. A dry day means the sale, purchase, or serving of alcohol is strictly prohibited in restaurants, pubs, bars, and liquor stores. Dry days usually coincide with religious festivals, important observances, or political events.

Dry days are not the same everywhere. Some dry days are observed in the entire country, whereas some are observed only in a state or specific city. It depends entirely on the happenings in the place. It is always best to check with the state’s excise department beforehand for exact dry day dates.

