Martyrs’ Day, observed on January 30 in India, commemorates the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom and honour. This solemn day honours not only the freedom fighters of India but also individuals who fought against tyranny and oppression worldwide. Martyrs’ Day 2025, also known Shaheed Diwas is on January 30 and people often share famous quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to honour him on his Punyatithi. Hence, we bring you Martyrs’ Day 2025 quotes, Shaheed Diwas HD images, messages, Mahatma Gandhi wallpapers and greetings to remember the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

In India, Martyrs’ Day holds particular significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. Gandhi, revered as the "Father of the Nation," was a pivotal figure in India’s struggle for independence through non-violent resistance. His death anniversary is a day of reflection and tribute to his ideals of truth and non-violence. As you observe Martyrs’ Day 2025, share these Martyrs’ Day 2025 quotes, Shaheed Diwas HD images, messages, Mahatma Gandhi wallpapers and greetings.

On this day, the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries gather at Raj Ghat, Gandhi's memorial in Delhi, to pay homage. Two minutes of silence is observed nationwide to honour the martyrs. Educational institutions and organizations also host events to instill a sense of patriotism and awareness among citizens. Martyr's Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom and justice. It encourages people to uphold the values of unity, peace, and selflessness, which are vital for the progress and harmony of society.

