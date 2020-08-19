Mahavir Janma Vanchan Mahotsav, a significant observance within the Paryushan Parva of Jain community will be observed on August 20 this year. It is marked on the fifth day of Paryushan and celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. Paryushana is a holy time observed annually Jain community. This year it is being marked from August 15 and will continue till August 22. The day of Mahavir Janma Vachan celebrates the 14 dreams that Trishala Mata, the mother of Lord Mahavir had when she gave birth to him. People exchange greetings, images and wishes celebrating the significant day. On this Mahavir Janma Vanchan Mahotsav 2020, we have also got you some beautiful images of Paryushana Parva and wishes for this day for free download. Paryushan Parva 2020 Wishes & Micchami Dukkadam Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, SMS and Facebook Greetings on the Jain Festival.

It is said that Trishala Mata saw 14 dreams, being the Elephant, Bullock, Lion, Goddess Lakshmi, Flower garland, Bright full Moon, Sun, Flag, Kalash/Pitcher, Lotus Lake, Milky white sea, Celestial Plane, Pile of gems and Smokeless fire – each symbolising the quality that the child would possess. On this day, Jain devotees get together and read Kalpa Sutra which is about Lord Mahavir's life. Other than that, people send out their good wishes, images and greetings along with Paryushana Parva messages to one another. In this article, we have got you a collection of Paryushana messages, Micchami Dukkadam 2020 images and greetings along with Mahavir Janma Vanchan Mahotsav wishes all for free download. Paryushan Parva 2020 Wishes Images and Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Photos and GIF Greetings to Celebrate the Jain Festival.

Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Paryushan ka aagman hai dharam dhyan ki rut hai dharam karo karm ko todo yahi sandesh duniya ko do “JEEO AUR JEENE DO”!

Paryushan Parva 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May this Paryushan Parv brings you happiness and prosperity. May we all get self-purification and uplift so that we can adhere to the ten universal virtues in our practical life successfully. Have a blessed Paryushan Parv.

Mahavir Janma Vachan Mahotsav (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aap Sabhi ko Mahavir Janma Vachan Mahotsav ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Micchami Dukkadam 2020 HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: A Festival Of Forgiveness A Festival Of Self-Discipline A Journey Of Self Awareness Wish You A Happy PARYUSHAN MAHA PARVA

Mahavir Janam Vachan Mahotsav (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Mahavir Janma Vachan Mahotsav

Paryushana WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your wishes for the day using special festive WhatsApp stickers. You can search on the Play Store and you will get a collection of Jain stickers. Download the sticker pack that you like and send everyone. We hope our collection of messages, images and greetings help you to send your wishes for this festive day. LatestLY wishes all readers Happy Mahavir Janma Vachan Mahotsav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).