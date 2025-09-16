Marathwada Liberation Day 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, September 17th. This day is celebrated annually in Maharashtra to mark the historic integration and liberation of the Marathwada region from the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1948. The event is also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din and commemorates the culmination of Operation Polo, a military operation launched by the Indian government to annexe the princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union. Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din 2025 Wishes in Marathi To Celebrate Marathwada Liberation Day on 17th September.

Why Is 17 September Celebrated as Marathwada Liberation Day?

Marathwada Liberation Day is observed on 17 September each year to commemorate the region’s merger with India. On this day in 1948, the Indian Army carried out a successful operation that ended the Nizam’s rule over Hyderabad State, bringing Marathwada into the Indian Union, just over a year after the country’s independence.

History of Marathwada Liberation Day

At the time of Indian independence on August 15, 1947, many princely states were given the option to join either India or Pakistan or remain independent. The Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, refused to join India and sought to maintain Hyderabad's sovereignty either as an independent monarchy or under British protection, which was refused. The Nizam’s private militia, the Razakars, enforced Islamic dominance and suppressed Hindu rebellion in the region.

This led to widespread uprisings in Marathwada against the Nizam's rule. Local leaders such as Swami Ramanand Tirth and Govindbhai Shroff were significant in leading the liberation movement. To integrate Hyderabad peacefully into India, the government launched Operation Polo in early September 1948. Within five days, Indian forces defeated the Razakars, and on September 17, 1948, the Nizam surrendered. The territory was then partitioned, with Marathwada becoming part of Maharashtra.

Significance of Marathwada Liberation Day

Marathwada Liberation Day symbolises the end of feudal rule under the Nizam and the integration of the region into the democratic and secular Indian Union. It honours the sacrifices and struggles of the freedom fighters and local residents who sought justice, equality, and dignity. The day is marked by flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, educational events, and tributes to martyrs across Maharashtra.

It also serves as a reminder of the value of freedom and unity while acknowledging the complex history, as some Muslim communities associate the day with the hardships faced during and after the annexation.

Why Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din Celebrations Matter

The annual celebration keeps alive the historical memory of Marathwada's liberation from the Nizam’s rule. It is a day of pride and patriotism in Maharashtra, recognising the region's contribution to India's unity and independence. The day educates younger generations about their heritage and the importance of democratic values, inspiring citizens to uphold the nation's integrity.

Marathwada Liberation Day 2025 Celebrations

In 2025, on September 17, various events are planned, including mass singing of patriotic songs by thousands of students, cultural programs, rallies, speeches, and special audio-visual presentations to highlight the history and significance of the day. Government offices and institutions conduct flag hoisting ceremonies, and leaders pay homage to freedom fighters.

Marathwada Liberation Day commemorates the historic liberation and integration of Marathwada into India on September 17, 1948, celebrating the region's struggle against the Nizam’s rule and its contribution to the Indian Union. The day reinforces the values of freedom, unity, and democracy in Maharashtra every year on September 17th.

