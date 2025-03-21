Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Imam of Shia Islam and the fourth Caliph of Islam, was martyred on the 21st of Ramadan in 661 CE. He was known for his deep piety, justice, and wisdom, serving as a guiding light for Muslims. His governance was marked by fairness and concern for the oppressed, which made him beloved by many but also earned him enemies. His assassination was the result of political strife and divisions that arose after the death of Prophet Muhammad. To honour him, we bring you Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025 images, HD wallpapers, photos and messages for free download online. Ramadan 2025 Start and End Dates in India: When Is the First Roza of Ramzan? Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Major Indian Cities and Other Details To Mark the Holiest Month in Islam.

Imam Ali was struck with a poisoned sword while leading the Fajr (dawn) prayer at the Great Mosque of Kufa by a Kharijite named Ibn Muljam. This attack was part of a broader plot by the Kharijites, a sect that opposed his leadership. Despite the fatal wound, Imam Ali remained composed, advising his followers to uphold justice and maintain unity among Muslims. His words during his final moments reflected his lifelong commitment to truth and righteousness. As you observe Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025, share these Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025 images, HD wallpapers, photos and messages. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

After two days of suffering, Imam Ali succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire millions. He instructed his sons, particularly Imam Hasan and Imam Husayn, to remain steadfast in their faith and serve humanity with justice. His final words emphasised devotion to God, kindness, and fulfilling responsibilities toward the community. His burial was kept secret initially to prevent desecration, but his grave later became a revered site in Najaf, Iraq.

The martyrdom of Imam Ali marked a turning point in Islamic history, deepening the divide between different factions. His life and sacrifice symbolize the struggle for justice against tyranny, making him a timeless role model for those who seek truth and righteousness. His teachings on leadership, morality, and social justice continue to guide and influence Muslims worldwide, reinforcing the importance of integrity and compassion in governance and daily life.

