Martyrs' Day 2023 is observed every year in India on January 30. Martyrs' Day, also popularly known as Shaheed Diwas, is commemorated to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Martyrs' Day is an annual observance that also honours the sacrifices made by great leaders and pays homage to the unsung heroes of our nation and the freedom fighters who laid their lives for an independent and liberal India. January 30 was chosen as the date to mark Martyrs' Day as it marks the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The day holds great significance in the history of India. As we observe Martyrs' Day 2023, here are images and HD wallpapers you can download and send as messages, quotes and thoughts to all your family and friends to mark the day and remember the great heroes of India’s freedom struggle. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events.

On every Martyr's Day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs come together at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths. The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post, and the inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect to the courageous freedom fighters. On this day to mark Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day 2023, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as messages, quotes, thoughts and sayings. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Date, Martyrs' Day History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Father of the Nation on His Death Anniversary.

Martyrs' Day 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Martyrs' Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When a Martyr Dies, He Leaves Behind an Example for Generations To Follow. Let’s Remember Them on Martyrs’ Day.

Martyrs' Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Martyrdom Is the Biggest Price That We Have Paid, and We Must Never Forget It. Salute to the Brave Soldiers on Shaheed Diwas.

Martyrs' Day 2023 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Fought and Died, but They Never Surrendered Themselves to the Enemy. Let Us Bow Our Heads in Their Honour to Them on Martyrs’ Day.

Martyrs' Day 2023 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Let Us Come Together and Celebrate the Courage With Which Our Soldiers Lived Their Lives.

Martyrs' Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salute to Our Soldiers on Martyrs’ Day Who Never Thought About Themselves but Always Thought About the Country.

On this day, a two-minute silence is observed in memory of Indian martyrs throughout the country at 11 am to remember their valour and sacrifices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).