Mattu Pongal 2025 falls on January 15. This annual commemoration is the third day of the Pongal celebration that is dedicated to celebrating and honouring the cattle that help us to attain a bountiful harvest. The four-day Pongal celebration started with Bhogi, on January 13 and it will go on till the Kaanum Pongal celebration on January 16. Mattu Pongal celebrations are extended across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. As we celebrate Mattu Pongal 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Mattu Pongal and its importance. Pongal 2025 Dates: Why Is Pongal Celebrated? Bhogi Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Other Traditions, Rituals, Delicious Recipes and More To Know.

Mattu Pongal 2025 Date and Sankranti Time

Mattu Pongal 2025 falls on January 15. The commemoration of Mattu Pongal takes place on the day after Makar Sankranti and the cattles are often revered on this occasion. The celebration is an important and integral part of the four-day festivities of Pongal. The Sankranti Moment for Mattu Pongal 2025 is at 09:03 AM. Pongal 2025 School Holidays: Tamil Nadu and Telangana Declare Sankaranti Holiday To Celebrate Harvest Festival.

Mattu Pongal Significance and Rituals

On the occasion of Mattu Pongal, people often clean up their cattle and make special offerings to it, to thank them for a bountiful harvest season. Cattle play a key role in farming and are integral for a fruitful year for one and all. The celebration of Mattu Pongal signifies just this. Mattu Pongal celebrations are often focused on treating the cattle to some good treats, offering puja to the mattu (or bull) and coming together as a community to celebrate the harvest season. The festival day is also a special occasion when the landlord and the peasant, rich and poor, old and young all dine together in a spirit of bonhomie without any restraint of caste and creed.

The celebration of Mattu Pongal in some places also includes indulging in the sport of Jalli Kattu, which is often considered to be very intense and can hurt both the animals and the humans partaking in the activity. We hope that Mattu Pongal 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve.

