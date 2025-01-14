Pongal is a very significant Hindu harvest festival. It is celebrated in grand manner every year in the state of Tamil Nadu. Pongal 2025 is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. Pongal, also called Thai Pongal, marks the end of the winter season and the start of the harvest season in India, as well as the auspicious Thai month according to the calendar. The festival is marked by various rituals and traditions. Devotees visit temples, offer their prayers, and express gratitude for the bountiful harvest. People also decorate their homes with traditional decorations and rangoli designs at the entrances of their home. If you are looking for inspiration and ideas, look no further. Simply scroll below and watch the videos so you can decorate your home for Mattu Pongal 2025. Pongal 2025 Wishes in Tamil and Iniya Pongal Valthukkal HD Images: Share WhatsApp Status, Festive Quotes, Greetings and Facebook Messages With Family and Relatives.

Mattu Pongal, the third day of the festival, is dedicated to honouring cattle and farm animals. On this day, animals like cows and bulls are worshipped, decorated with flowers and garlands, bathed, and fed sweets and fruits. Farmers express their thanks and gratitude to these animals for helping with cultivating crops. The celebration also shows the bond between farmers and their animals. It reflects the respect that people have for animals. In villages, people organise events and cultural programmes. It is common tradition to also decorate the homes with beautiful rangolis. Scroll below for Mattu Pongal 2025 rangoli designs, colourful muggulu patterns, beautiful kolam design ideas, and intricate traditional motifs. Mattu Pongal 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Share Messages, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers to Celebrate the Third Day of the Harvest Festival.

Mattu Pongal Rangoli Designs

Mattu Pongal Muggulu Patterns

Mattu Pongal Kolam Design

Mattu Pongal Rangolis

However you choose to celebrate, we hope you make these wonderful Mattu Pongal rangoli designs part of the decorations and Mattu Pongal celebrations. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a very happy Pongal 2025!

