Memorial Day in South Korea, also known as Hyeonchungil, is a South Korean public holiday which falls on June 6. This annual event in South Korea commemorates all the Koreans who have contributed or died while serving the Republic of Korea. Memorial Day in South Korea honours the men and women who died in military service for South Korea, particularly those who laid their lives during the Korean War and other significant military conflicts and peacekeeping missions. Memorial Day in South Korea 2025 falls on Friday, June 6. Apart from the heroes of the Korean wars, this annual event also celebrates other soldiers who are still serving the country. In this article, let’s know more about Memorial Day in South Korea 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Memorial Day 2025 Thoughtful Messages and Quotes: Share Patriotic Sayings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Photos To Honour the American Veterans.

Memorial Day in South Korea 2025 Date

Memorial Day in South Korea 2025 falls on Friday, June 6.

Memorial Day in South Korea Significance

Memorial Day in South Korea holds great significance as the dedicated to honouring the fallen soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation. Every year, they give a silent prayer and remember the righteous army, the Korean Liberation Army and the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. Memorial Day 2025 Quotes and Images To Honour American Heroes and Fallen Soldiers.

On this day, President of South Korea, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Korea, the President of the Constitutional Court of Korea, and the Chairperson of National Election Commission join this Memorial Day as heads of highest constitutional institution in South Korea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).