The Ekadashi fast, observed twice a month, holds great significance in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that by observing this fast and worshiping Lord Vishnu, their desires are fulfilled, and they attain spiritual growth. Throughout the year, there are 24 Ekadashi fasts, each with its own unique name and special significance. The Ekadashi fast is considered one of the most powerful ways to please Lord Vishnu, and it is believed that performing it with devotion can liberate a person from all sins. Ahead of Mokshada Ekadashi 2024, know shubh muhurat, parana timing, significance and rituals to worship Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

In December 2024, Mokshada Ekadashi will fall on December 11. The observance of the fast will continue into December 12, with the most auspicious time for Parana (breaking the fast) falling between 7:05 AM to 9:09 AM.

Mokshada Ekadashi is considered a day for attaining salvation (Moksha) and for seeking peace for the souls of deceased ancestors. It is also believed that observing this fast can help the devotee free themselves from the cycle of birth and death, ultimately attaining liberation. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Mokshada Ekadashi Significance and Rituals

Mokshada Ekadashi is an important festival for those seeking spiritual elevation. It is believed that by observing the Mokshada Ekadashi fast with full devotion, a person is blessed with salvation after death. In addition, this fast is observed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors, ensuring their well-being in the afterlife.

Apart from spiritual liberation, the fast also helps cleanse the devotee’s mind and soul, allowing them to experience a deeper connection with Lord Vishnu. The Mokshada Ekadashi fast is believed to eradicate past sins, offering the devotee a fresh start in their spiritual journey.

Mokshada Ekadashi is a significant spiritual observance in the Hindu calendar, offering devotees the chance to seek salvation, peace for ancestors, and spiritual cleansing. Whether observed for liberation or for the peace of the departed souls, this fast is an important occasion for devotees to purify their minds and souls. By observing the fast with devotion and following the rituals properly, one can experience divine grace and achieve spiritual fulfillment.

