Monkey Day is an annual celebration in the United States of America (USA) that is marked on December 14. The international event was created and popularised in 2000 by controversial artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin when they were art students at Michigan State University. The day celebrates monkeys, including other non-human primates such as apes, tarsiers, and lemurs. It is a fun and light-hearted day dedicated to these species. Heartwarming Rescue: Man Saves Monkey's Life by Performing CPR on Unconscious Animal, Viral Video Surfaces.

Monkey Day also raises awareness about the conservation of monkeys and the challenges they face. Monkey Day is celebrated worldwide and often also known as World Monkey Day and International Monkey Day. As Monkey Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about Monkey Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event in the US. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Monkey Day 2024 Date

Monkey Day 2024 falls on Saturday, December 14.

Monkey Day History

Monkey Day was created by artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin, beginning in 2000 when they were both art students at Michigan State University. Sorrow scribbled Monkey Day on a friend's calendar just for fun and celebrated the holiday with other MSU art students. This day was celebrated by creating monkey artwork, wearing monkey costumes and imitating monkey behaviour.

The holiday continued to gain popularity every year as Sorrow and Millikin included Monkey Day in their artwork and alternative comics. Since then, Monkey Day has been widely celebrated across countries like the United States, Canada, Italy, India, Pakistan, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Thailand, and Turkey.

Monkey Day Significance

Monkey Day was initially started as a humorous observance and over the years it has grown into an day to promote awareness about primates. It provides an opportunity to learn about primates, their behaviour, and their habitats. Many monkey species face threats from habitat destruction, poaching, and the illegal wildlife trade and this day helps spotlight the importance of conservation efforts.

