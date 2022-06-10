National Bae Day is celebrated every year on June 10. This is a day for lovers to celebrate and appreciate each other. Bae stands for before anyone else. When you call someone your Bae, it means that you put that person at the top priority and no one can replace them. National Bae Day is an opportunity to make a person feel the way they deserve to be treated is your topmost priority. As you celebrate National Bae Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated romantic messages that you again download and send to your loved one to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Quotes And Romantic Captions for Your Next Instagram Post With Your Bae

Dating is a time during the relationship when couples get to know about each other and their compatibility during the dating phase, they call each other by different names. Bae is one such slang term used by many couples to address each other. It became popular in 2013 and 2014 as a result of social media and hip-hop and R&B lyrics. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Romantic Quote Reads: “As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” – John Green

Romantic Quote Reads: “I need you like a heart needs a beat.” – Unknown

Romantic Quote Reads: “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” – A. A. Milne

Romantic Quote Reads: “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” – Unknown

Romantic Quote Reads: “Love is not love until love’s vulnerable.” – Theodore Roethke

The word Bae is derived from abbreviations of the words baby and babe. Many girls use the word not just to their lovers but also to their best friends. It is used as a broad term of fondness for everything even inanimate items. It is used in both male and female contexts. Therefore, you can celebrate National Bae Day with all those people who you consider your Bae(S). Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy National Bae Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).