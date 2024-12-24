National Consumer Rights Day, observed every year on December 24, highlights the importance of consumer rights and the need to safeguard them against unfair trade practices. This day commemorates the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, a landmark legislation aimed at empowering consumers and ensuring fair transactions. The Act provides a framework to address grievances, promote consumer welfare, and establish a marketplace built on trust and transparency. On National Consumer Rights Day, send these National Consumer Rights Day 2024 quotes, images, messages, HD wallpapers, sayings and greetings. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

National Consumer Rights Day serves as a platform to educate people about their rights as consumers, such as the right to safety, information, choice, and redressal. It emphasises the responsibility of businesses to uphold ethical practices and provide quality products and services. Campaigns, workshops, and awareness programs are organized across the country to inform consumers about their rights and the mechanisms available to address disputes. As you observe National Consumer Rights Day 2024, celebrate the day with these National Consumer Rights Day 2024 quotes, images, messages, HD wallpapers, sayings and greetings. World Consumer Rights Day 2024 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Global Awareness About Consumer Rights and Needs.

National Consumer Rights Day Quotes

National Consumer Rights Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Consumer Rights Day Quotes

National Consumer Rights Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Consumer Rights Day Messages

National Consumer Rights Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Consumer Rights Day Messages

National Consumer Rights Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Consumer Rights Day Images

National Consumer Rights Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Consumer Rights Day Images

National Consumer Rights Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

National Consumer Rights Day also draws attention to evolving challenges in the consumer landscape. In today’s digital age, issues like online fraud, misleading advertisements, and data privacy breaches have become significant concerns. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, an updated version of the 1986 Act, addresses these modern-day challenges by incorporating provisions for e-commerce, product liability, and stricter penalties for violations.

National Consumer Rights Day not only celebrates the progress made in consumer protection but also calls for collective efforts to create a fair and equitable marketplace. It reminds consumers to be vigilant and proactive while making purchases and encourages businesses to prioritise customer satisfaction. By fostering awareness and accountability, National Consumer Rights Day contributes to building a society where consumers' rights are respected and upheld. Wishing everyone Happy National Consumer Rights Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).