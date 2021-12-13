National Energy Conservation Day 2021 is celebrated in India every year on the 14th of December, since 1991. In 2001, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of India implemented the Energy Conservation Act. It is a constitutional body that works under the Government of India and helps in the development of policies and strategies to bring down the use of energy. The day focuses on making people cognizant of climate change, global warming and promotes efforts towards conserving energy resources.

As part of its awareness campaign, awards are distributed annually on this day in 56 sub-sectors of the country to recognize achievements in energy efficiency. These Awards are given by eminent dignitaries of the GOI to Institutions, Industries, Buildings, Transport sectors along with Energy Efficient Manufacturers to recognize achievements and discoveries made by them in saving energy.

National Energy Conservation Day 2021 Theme

Ever since 2005, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has been organizing National Level Painting Competitions on Energy Conservation for school children. This year, the theme for the competition is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Energy Efficient India” and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Cleaner Planet’. State-level painting competitions will be held from 1st to 10th December 2021 in all 36 states and Union Territories of the country. The winners of the national-level competition will be awarded on the special occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, December 14, 2021.

Objectives Of National Energy Conservation Day

It is commemorated to pass on a message to the general public about the necessity of saving energy in all aspects of life.

Encourage people for reducing their unnecessary energy usage by ignoring excessive and inefficient consumption.

Planning different activities in the country like seminars, debates, painting competitions, discussions, conferences, to bring awareness among people about energy conservation.

Significance Of National Energy Conservation Day 2021

Conserving energy is the first step towards a sustainable, greener, and most importantly healthy future. You may be saving money, but you’re also burning more gas. However, energy conservation is attainable either by using energy more expeditiously or by reducing the amount of service usage.

Most of the energy sources we use today are 'non-renewable' which means, they cannot be reused and renewed. That is why National energy conservation day in India is celebrated to aware people of the importance of energy as well as saving or conserving more energy by using less energy.

How To Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day?

Buy Energy Efficient Appliances

Make Way For Green Habitat

Replace your light bulbs

Use LEDs

Turn The AC Down

Use Solar Panels instead

Replace conventional regulators with electronic regulators for ceiling fans

Select iron boxes with automatic temperature cutoff

Turn off electric stoves several minutes before the specified cooking time

Turn off your home office equipment when not in use

Don't keep your refrigerator or freezer too cold

