National Kitten Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 10. This special day is a heartwarming celebration of adorable kittens and gives people a chance to admire them. As per historical records, National Kitten Day was created by pet and lifestyle expert Colleen Paige in 2012. National Kitten Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, and this annual event is celebrated with various events across the US. Cat Rides Crocodile in Water? Viral Video Leaves Netizens Baffled.

The date was originally in December but soon moved to July to coincide with ‘kitten season’ and raise awareness around kitten adoption. Scroll down to know more about National Kitten Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US. Temple Cat in China Greets Visitors With High-Fives and Blessings; Turns Into an Overnight Internet Sensation.

National Kitten Day 2025 Date

National Kitten Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10.

National Kitten Day Significance

National Kitten Day shines a spotlight on some of the world’s most beloved little creatures—kittens and the playful energy that kittens bring into our lives. It holds great significance across the US as the day highlights the plight of homeless kittens and encourages adoption from shelters. This annual event promotes awareness about vaccinations, vet checkups, healthy diet and other things. Their presence offers not just joy, but a sense of comfort that many cat lovers can’t imagine living without.

Every year, thousands of kittens are born during what’s known as ‘kitten season’, and many of them end up in shelters, waiting for loving homes. By encouraging adoption and educating people, the day gives these little creatures a better life and home.

