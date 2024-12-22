National Mathematics Day in India is annually celebrated on December 22 to honour the birth anniversary of the legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Ramanujan was born on December 22, a mathematical genius whose contributions include work on number theory, infinite series, mathematical analysis, and continued fractions. The Indian government declared December 22 to be celebrated as National Mathematics Day every year to mark the birth anniversary of the great Indian mathematician. National Mathematics Day is celebrated in all schools and universities throughout the country. In this article, let’s know more about National Mathematics Day 2024 date in India, the history of the day and its significance.

National Mathematics Day in India 2024 Date

National Mathematics Day 2024 in India falls on Sunday, December 22.

National Mathematics Day History

National Mathematics Day was introduced by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2011 at Madras University, to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the Srinivasa Ramanujan. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also announced that 2012 would be celebrated as the National Mathematics Year. The 2012 Indian stamp featured Srinivasa Ramanujan. Since then, National Mathematics Day in India is celebrated on December 22 every year with numerous educational events held at schools and universities throughout the country.

National Mathematics Day Significance

National Mathematics Day serves as an opportunity to honour and celebrate the legacy of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Born on December 22, 1887, Ramanujan is regarded as one of the greatest mathematicians of all time. Records inform that he had almost no formal training in pure mathematics but made substantial contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions, including solutions to mathematical problems which were then considered unsolvable. In 2017, the day's significance was enhanced by the opening of the Ramanujan Math Park in Kuppam, in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

