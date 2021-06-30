National Postal Worker Day is celebrated across the globe on July 1 to recognise the hard work of men and women across the globe who deliver our mails. It's a day designated to create awareness about the contributions of postal workers to our society and honour them for all that they do in keeping the lines of communication open. It's a truth universally acknowledged that we can always depend on our mails even if they are a day or two late. Your phones may give out during a storm. But mails have a historical record of being unencumbered by natural disasters that hinder communication. Come rain or shine, these postal workers ensure that we get our mails in time. The National Postal Worker Day urges individuals to recognise and express their gratitude toward postal employees for their dedication and diligence. If you're wondering how this day came to be, here's everything you need to know about the history and significance of this day.

When is National Postal Worker Day Celebrated?

National Postal Worker Day is celebrated across the globe on July 1 to draw people's attention to the work of postal employees and their contribution to society.

History and Significance

National Postal Worker Day was established by Seattle-area postal carriers in 1997. This day was designated to honour the work of postal workers who work consistently and diligently six days a week to deliver our mail irrespective of the weather conditions. It is estimated that postal workers walk an average of 4 to 8 miles in the United States to ensure prompt delivery of packages to every doorstep. According to reports, at least 490,000 postal workers across the United States head out each day delivering mails and packages. The day enables citizens to thank the postal workers for their service. So on this National Postal Worker Day contact your nearest postal worker and let them know that their efforts are much appreciated in your community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).