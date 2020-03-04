National Safety Day 2020 Theme and Significance: All About the Day That Delivers the Message of Safety, Health and Environment

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The occasion of National Safety Day is celebrated across India every year. The National Safety Council (NSC) observes a National Safety Week to raise awareness for “safety”, be it in any concern regarding life to prevent accidents and mishaps due to carelessness or recklessness. There is a lot to know and discover when it comes to National Safety Day. If you are searching for information on National Safety Day 2020 date, theme, its significance and more, then you can find out here. Here is all about the day that delivers the message of Safety, Health and Environment.

National Safety Day 2020 Theme

The National Safety Day 2020 will be observed on March 4. This year's theme is "Enhance Health & Safety Performance by Use of Advanced Technology." The first observance of National Safety Day took place in 1966, on the day when the National Safety Council (NSC) was founded. Its headquarters is situated in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. March 2020 Fasts, Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Chaitra Navratri; Know List of All Important Dates for the Month.

What is the Significance of National Safety Day?

The National Safety Day is celebrated across India with many governmental organisations and NGOs participate in organising seminars and workshops on the subject of ‘safety’. The National Safety Day is observed in commemoration of the formation of the National Safety Council on the same day in 1966. The observance of this event has seen a reduction in the number of industrial accidents throughout India and has also helped in creating awareness in all the sectors.

The National Safety Day aims to promote safety guidelines in logistics, production, construction, transport, research, and development and other important aspects of an industry. It appeals to several unions and organisations to develop scientific measures and action plans which make the environment safe for work.

Not many people know that National Safety Day’s (or Week) primary objective is to take the message of “Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE)” around the country and to different industrial sectors. It also aims to include as many industry giants into this activity.

The organisation works at all the levels, be it national, state or even enterprise. There are several workshops held and many promotion activities organised to ensure that the National Safety Day is a grand success and it has been successful in delivering its core message.

We at LatestLY, send you greetings on National Safety Day 2020 and hope you do your bit in making the environment near you safe for work in this National Safety Week.