National Sandwich Day is dedicated to the beloved food, which is always a go-to for most of us. Delicious, filling and quick to make, sandwiches are sure a saviour and the day is dedicated to celebrating the snack. There is something special about the best of the world’s toppings slipped between two slices of bread. Mayonnaise as a sandwich dressing? French fries? Of course! Sandwich Day celebrates them all. National Sandwich Day 2020 is on November 3. In this article, we bring you National Sandwich Day 2020 date, history, significance and more that celebrates the delicious snack.

National Sandwich Day 2020 Date

National Sandwich Day is celebrated in the United States of America. It is not known as to why the date was chosen, but every year National Sandwich Day is celebrated on November 3.

National Sandwich Day History and Significance

The history of the word Sandwich is attributed John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, a city in the shire of Kent in England, originally spelt Sondwic and then Sandwich, ultimately in 1086 as Sandwice. He was a well-known lover of card games, and it is said that he would order his meat to be delivered to him between two slices of bread. World Sandwich Day celebrates both the Earl himself and the wonder he brought to us in the form of the sandwich.

To celebrate Sandwich Day, all you need to do is get in and make yourself every kind of sandwich you can imagine. Be bacon egg and cheese on a bagel, or a whopper, or bacon lettuce and tomato with Mayo, National Sandwich Day is the best time to try out different recipes.

