June 29 is celebrated as National Statistics Day in India on the birth anniversary of Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. He was a scientist and statistician from West Bengal and is remembered for his invaluable contribution in setting up the National Statistical System. Often referred to as the father of Indian statistics, Mahalanobis was born on June 29, 1893. Statistics Day 2021 to be Celebrated on June 29; Know the History and Theme.

National Statistics Day 2021 Date:

As mentioned, Statistics Day is celebrated on June 29. In 2021, it falls on Tuesday. The first National Statistics Day was observed in the year 2006.

National Statistics Day 2021 Theme:

Every year, Statistics Day has a different theme. The theme for 2021 is Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)- 2 (End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture).

"This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the main event of the Statistics Day, 2021 is being organized through Video Conferencing/ Webcasting at NITI Aayog, New Delhi," the government said.

National Statistics Day History and Significance:

The Government of India decided to celebrated Statistics Day to appreciate the immense contribution of Late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the field of statistics and economic planning. June 29 is the birth anniversary of Mahalanobis.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) recognises the marvellous contribution for "high-quality research work in the field of applied and theoretical statistics benefiting the official statistical system. This year, the winners of Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2021 and Prof C. R. Rao National Award for Young Statistician, 2021 will be announced during the event. The winners of ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2021’ for Post Graduate Students on the subject relevant to statistics organized at All India level will also be felicitated," PIB reported.

