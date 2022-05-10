National Technology Day is an annual observance that is observed on May 11 every year to commemorate the achievements and acknowledge all the work of diligent scientists, researchers, engineers, teachers and all other intellectuals involved in the field of science and technology. It’s a perfect occasion to remind the general public about the scientific advancements made by the country in distinct resources. The occasion was first celebrated on the date May 11th, in the year 1999, whose major focus is to commemorate the scientific and technological accomplishments. This year the yearly occasion will be celebrated by the scientific community widely on Wednesday. Continue reading to know more about how the day started, how to observe it and what are the interesting facts you must know about NTD.

National Technology Day 2022 Theme

Every year the theme of National Technology Day changes with advancement in the field. This year's theme for the occasion is "Integrated Approach in science and technology for Sustainable Future".

National Technology Day 2022 History And Significance

Technology thrives in every area right from agriculture and healthcare to application and food services. For the same reason, we celebrate National Technology Day each year to explore the need and importance of technology in our lives and know more about sustainable development in the area. India observes National Technology Day on the day of May 11 to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of the year 1998. Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five explosions conducted in the country at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Prime Minister at the time, declared May 11 as a day of crucial achievement for the country, and National Technology Day was observed for the first time in 1999. Since then, the Technology Development Board has been paying respect to scientists, researchers and engineers and their technological innovations and ideas that have added to the growth and development of India.

