Eid al-Fitr is the celebration of the end of the holy month of fasting, Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the important festivals in the Islamic religion. In India, Eid al-Fitr 2022 will most likely be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. People donate new and used belongings to those in need, encapsulating the festival's spirit. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Date in India: Know Moon Sighting Time, Rituals and Significance of the Festival of Breaking Fast.

It is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid al-Fitr and the festival is celebrated as the day of breaking the fast. Family and friends exchange sweets and greetings. As an Eid gift, Elders in the family give money or ‘salami’ to the youngsters. The Families get dressed up for the grand festivities and Women adorn beautiful clothes and jewellery and apply henna or Mehendi on their hands because it symbolises positive spirits and good luck and it is a part of the tradition. Here are some Easy Floral Mehendi Designs, Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehendi designs And Easy Arabic Mehendi Designs 2022 that you can try for Eid celebrations. Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2022: Easy Floral Half Moon Henna Patterns and Simple Palm Mehendi Ideas To Celebrate. Eid (Watch Videos).

Eid al-Fitr Floral Mehendi Desgins 2022

Eid Gol Tikki Mehendi Design

Eid Arabic Mehendi Design 2022

Simple Full Palm Eid Mehendi Design 2022

Eid Detailed Back Hand Mehendi Design 2022

Some of these designs are quick and simple while some are intricate Arabic or floral Mehendi designs. These Mehendi designs are suited for all occasions and will make your Eid Celebrations more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).