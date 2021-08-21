Happy Onam 2021! Thiruvonam is one of the major festivals of Kerala that falls on August 21 this year. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Onam falls on the Trayodashi date of Bhadrapada. On the other hand, according to the Malayalam calendar, this festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam which is the first month of the Malayalam calendar. The festival of Onam starts from Hasta Nakshatra and continues till Shravan Nakshatra. It is said that this festival is related to immortal king Bali. Farmers celebrate this festival for good crops. To celebrate the day we have a collection of Onam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers to Happy Onam Greetings, which you can share on Facebook and other social media platforms. Send across these best Onam wishes, Onam 2021 greetings, Onam Ashamsakal HD Images, Onam WhatsApp messages, Onam Wishes, Onam Messages in Malayalam, Onam wallpapers, Onam GIF status videos, SMS, Hike Stickers, and lots more.

Thiruvonam is made up of two words - 'Thiru and Onam' in which Thiru means 'holy', it is considered similar to 'Sri' of Sanskrit language. It is believed that every year on this day King Mahabali comes here from Patal Lok to bless the people. Apart from this, many beliefs are associated with this special day, such as the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu was born on this day. The famous snake boat race is organized in Kerala on this day. Along with this, Kathakali dance performances are done on this day. While things are still not safe it terms of COVID-19 pandemic, you can keep up with the festive spirits with this collection of Happy Onam messages, images, greetings, GIFs, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers as well. All of these are for free download which you can share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other mediums.

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aishwaryathintheyum, Samridhiyudaeyum Thiruv Onam Aashamsikkunnu. Ellavarkkum Ente Hridayam Nirannja Onashamsagal!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nilavilakkum Niraparayum, Pinne Orupidi Thumba Poovum. Manasil Orupaadu Snehavumayi Veendum Oru Pon-Onam Varavaye. Oraayiram Onaasamsakal!

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Oru Thumbapoovinte Chiriyayi, Chinga Nilavinte Thilakkamayi, Sundara Swapnangalude Therileri, Ponnonam Varavayi.

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Hrithayam Niranja Onaa Samsakal. E Onanthinu Pookaludeyum Poovilikaludeyum Aravam Angum nirayatte..”shanthi” Yudeyum “Sangeetha” Yudeyum “Vaasanthi” Yudeyum Onam Ayirikkatte.

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Snehathinteyum Sahodaryathinteyum, Oru Onam Koodi Varavayi. Ellavarkkum Enteyum, Oro Malayaliyudeyum.

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pookkalavum,Pooviliyum,Onakkodiyum. Onasadhyayumayi Oru ONAM Koodi. Ponnonashamsagal!

We hope you love this collection of Onam 2021 messages, WhatsApp photos, Facebook status, quotes, GIF images and SMSes to share with everyone. Kerala enjoys a four-day holiday for this festival which starts one day before the day of Thiruvonam and ends two days after that. These four days are known as First Onam, Second Onam, Third Onam, and Fourth Onam. Second Onam day is mainly the day of Thiruvonam. On this day if you are unable to meet your friends, family members or are away from your relatives you can always celebrate by sending out your best wishes and greetings.

