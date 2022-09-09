Onam is the rice harvest festival of Kerala. It is also celebrated as the homecoming of King Mahabali, who ruled Kerala for a long time. The Onam 2022 celebrations started on August 30 with Atham. The main festival is later celebrated over four days, which starts nine days after Atham. While Thiruvonam 2022, the most important day of Onam, falls on the second day of the main Onam festivities on September 8, the third day of Onam, Avittam, will be celebrated on September 9 this year. In Kerala, one can see the best of the state’s culture during this festival. The internet is flooded with Onam wishes in the Malayalam language during these days. To help you greet your friends and family with Onam Ashamsakal 2022 messages in Malayalam during Avittam, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of wishes and messages that you can download and send to your loved ones on this day. Onam Ashamsakal 2022 Images & Thiruvonam HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Happy Onam Greetings, WhatsApp Messages & SMS To Celebrate the Festival of Kerala

The most important day of Onam is Thiruvonam, which is the second day of the main festival. The first day is Uthradam, which was observed on September 7. The third day is Avittam and the fourth and final day of the main Onam festival is known as Chathayam, which will be celebrated on September 10 this year. To celebrate this festival with a traditional flavour, here are messages in Malayalam that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Onam 2022.

Various activities take place in Kerala as a part of the celebrations of Onam. From cultural shows to dance events and boat races in the backwaters of Kerala, the state becomes a spectrum of lights, which makes the culture of the state look even more beautiful. The local people are dressed up in traditional wear as they celebrate Onam. Wishing everyone a Happy Onam 2022!

