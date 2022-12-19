Every year, as we prepare to begin the New Year, we also make up a long list of life-altering changes that we believe we will suddenly be capable of maintaining and thereby transforming our lives. We are, of course, talking about New Year Resolutions. The tradition that is now the topic of jokes comes on January 1. But where does the idea of New Year Resolutions come from? As we count down the days to celebrate New Year 2023, here is everything you need to know about the origin of New Year Resolutions so we can finally know if 'New Year New Me' really ever made sense! Happy New Year 2023 in Advance Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Share With Family and Friends.

The Babylonians Promise in 2000 BC

The concept of New Years' Resolutions actually dates back to ancient times. In 2000 BC, when the Babylonians celebrated their New Year, as a part of a 12-day festivity, Akitu, they promised to pay back all their debts and return all the borrowed farming equipment. This is known to be one of the first accounts of New Year Resolutions and strangely continues to be a good resolution to have in 2022 — to return what is not yours and focus on becoming debt-free!

The Romans and Their Traditions of New Year's Resolutions

Inspired by the Babylonian tradition, the Romans also resolved to have New Year resolutions. However, these resolutions were promises that they made to their god Janus (the god who inspired the name of the first month of the year - January). The Romans promised good behaviour in the coming year, as they made sacrificial offerings to God Janus.

These practices also went into the medieval ages, where the knights took a peacock vow at the end of the Christmas Season to reaffirm their commitment to chivalry. While the traditional origins of the New Year have various religious and cultural significance, in today’s day and age, the idea stands as a good way to remind ourselves that we can change our ways and look at life in a new and renewed way!

