Marking the beginning of a New Year, the Parsi New Year is celebrated most prominently in Maharashtra and Gujarat by Iranians and the Parsi community. Also known as Nowruz, Parsi New Year is celebrated not just as a day of renewing yourself with gratitude and feasting but also dedicated to cleansing one’s mind, body and soul from evil thoughts and deeds. This year, Parsi New Year 2021 will be celebrated on August 16 (Monday). Pateti is a day that is observed a day ahead of Parsi New Year. Pateti is derived from the word ‘Patet’ means repentance where the Parsis repent for all their sins and wrongdoings of the year gone by. Difference Between Pateti and Nowruz, Traditional Pateti Wishes & Other Most-Asked Questions Answered About The Parsi Festival.

When is Parsi New Year or Navroz in 2021? Know The Date

Parsi New Year in India is usually celebrated on August 17. However, this year, it will be celebrated on August 16. The festival falls every year on Spring Equinox around 21st March, but the Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar and therefore celebrates later in July or August.

Significance of Parsi New Year or Navroz

In Persia, the word ‘Nav’ means 'new' and ‘Roz’ means 'day' that literally translates Navroz to the new day. This day is also known as Jamshed-e-Navroz or Jamshedi Nowruz after the Persian King, Jamshed who created the Persian Calendar known as the Shahenshahi Calender Shenshai Calendar or Zoroastrian calendar. It is said that the king saved the world from an apocalypse that was destined to kill everyone. By using his throne studded with gems he rose to heaven on the shoulder of demons shining brighter than the sun. The Parsi New Year was created by Prophet Zoroaster around 3000 years ago. It is celebrated by people who follow Zoroastrianism.

Parsi New Year or Navroz Celebrations

This day is celebrated with great grandeur where people visit the Fire Temple or Agiary, offering flowers, sandalwood and milk to the holy fire and also make donations to charity. People on this day clean and decorate their houses with rangoli and flowers, visit the fire temple and ask for forgiveness for any mistakes committed in the past and start afresh.

The day is celebrated with great fervour and mouth-watering delicacies like meethi sev dahi, mora dal chawal, machchi no patio, mutton pulao, saas ni machchi, marghi na farcha patra nu machli, sali boti, berry pulao, etc. Like all other festivals, this day is also celebrated across the world with the same enthusiasm and happiness.

