Pausha Amavasya is an important Hindu day dedicated to honouring and paying respect to the ancestors. Amavasya is the new moon day in Hindu calendar and it is a significant day as many rituals are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. Pausha Amavasya falls in the month of Pausha, which falls in December or January in the Gregorian calendar. The Pausha Amavasya in December 2024 will be on Monday, December 30, 2024. This will be the last Pausha Amavasya of the year 2024. The Amavasya tithi begins at 04:01 AM on December 30 and ends at 03:56 AM on December 31. In this article, let’s know more about Pausha Amavasya 2024 date in December and the significance of the day. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Pausha Amavasya 2024 Date and Amavasya Tithi

Pausha Amavasya 2024 in December falls on Monday, December 30.

The Amavasya tithi begins at 04:01 AM on December 30 and ends at 03:56 AM on December 31.

Pausha Amavasya Rituals

Tarpanam is an important ritual to be followed on the day of Pausha Amavasya. This helps in obtaining their blessing.

On this day, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors by performing tarpanam with the help of a priest.

The ritual holds great importance in Hinduism. It is also popularly known as Pitru Tarpan. Devotees do this to honours their ancestors and seek blessings for peace and prosperity.

On the day of Pausha Amavasya, devotees observe fasts, perform charity, and take holy dips in sacred rivers like the Ganga, as it is believed to help devotees get rid of their past sins. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari is believed to cleanse sins, purify the soul, and attract divine blessings.

Amavasya is also the perfect day to perform pind daan for their ancestors with food and other offerings.

Pausha Amavasya Significance

On the day of Pausha Amavasya, devotees hold special prayers and engage in offerings at temples and pilgrimage sites. They offer prayers and food to their ancestors to seek their blessings and pray for the peace of the departed souls. Acts of charity, including donating food, clothes, and money to the needy, hold special significance on this day. It is thought to enhance one's spiritual merits (Punya). People observe fasts and offer prayers to deities, particularly Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking health, wealth, and happiness.

