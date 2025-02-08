February, the month of love, is here! With Valentine’s Day on February 14, love is in the air, and the celebrations start early with Valentine Week which starts on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14, with Valentine’s Day. The week-long celebrations give people an opportunity to express their love and feelings to their loved ones! The second day of the Valentine’s Week is the Propose Day. This year, Propose Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8. People around the world take this day as an opportunity to propose to the love of their lives, i.e. to their prospective girlfriend or boyfriend. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.

For people waiting for the right moment, Propose Day offers a special occasion to express their feelings and take the next step in their relationship. On this day, young people give roses and propose to their loved ones and confess their feelings which they hold long to express. Although Valentine's Day is celebrated across the whole world, Valentine's Week is something that is celebrated only in India. In this article, let’s know more about Propose Day 2025 Date, Propose Day Significance and the celebrations related to this day. Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet: From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love.

Propose Day 2025 Date in Valentine Week

Propose Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8.

Propose Day Significance

Propose Day is the second day of the Valentine Week and is dedicated to confessing love and making marriage or relationship proposals. It is a perfect occasion for couples and those in love to express their heartfelt emotions and holds special significance for relationships, whether new or long-standing.

In the run-up to Valentine's Day, celebrations start a week before, beginning with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally, the big day- Valentine’s Day. A heartfelt proposal, whether grand or simple, becomes a cherished memory in a couple’s love story! Happy Propose Day 2025 to all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).