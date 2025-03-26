Every year, Purple Day is an international awareness day for epilepsy, observed on March 26. It was started in 2008 by Cassidy Megan, a young girl from Canada with an aim to raise awareness about epilepsy and reduce the stigma surrounding it. On this international event, people around the world wear purple to show support for those living with epilepsy. Purple Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 26. What Is Epilepsy? Everything To Know About Purple Day Dedicated to the Neurological Disorder.

On this day, people in several countries around the world wear purple and host events in support of epilepsy awareness. In 2024, people in more than 85 countries on all continents participated in Purple Day! As per the latest data, 65 million people worldwide have epilepsy and in 50% of the cases, the causes are unknown. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Purple Day 2025 Date

Purple Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 26. International Epilepsy Day or World Epilepsy Day is celebrated on the second Monday of February every year. In 2025, International Epilepsy Day was celebrated on February 10.

Epilepsy Awareness Day Colour

The colour associated with epilepsy awareness, particularly on Purple Day, is purple.

Purple Day History

In 2008, Cassidy Megan created the idea of Purple Day, motivated by her own struggles with epilepsy. Her goal was to make people talk and have conversations about epilepsy, which would greatly help in dispelling myths and inform those with seizures that they are not alone. The Epilepsy Association of The Maritimes came on board in 2008 to help develop Cassidy’s idea, which is now known as Purple Day. In 2009, Cassidy Megan and the Epilepsy Association of The Maritimes joined forces with The Anita Kaufmann Foundation to launch Purple Day internationally.

Purple Day Significance

Purple Day is an important annual event that educates people about epilepsy and dispels myths about the condition. Canada is the only country in the world that officially recognises March 26 as Purple Day through the Purple Day Act implemented on June 28, 2012. On this day, various organisations and communities also hold events, fundraisers, and educational programs to spread knowledge about the condition.

