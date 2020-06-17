Rajmata Jijabai Death Anniversary: Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mother Who Played a Pivotal Role in Swaraj Movement

One of the most inspirational figures in Indian history is that of Rajmata Jijabai, mother of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A woman of immense valour, she was the guiding force behind Shivaji’s revolt against the Mughals and an establishment of the Maratha empire. Rajmata Jijabai’s life is a perfect example of how women carry the tremendous potential of shaping the future generations which in turn define the progress of a nation. Rajmata Jijabai was the main advisor of Shivaji Maharaj as he went about decimating his enemies. Soon after Shivaji was coronated at the Raigad fort in 1674, she breathed her last. Celebrating The Valour of 17th Century Maratha Queen Who Was the Pillar of Swaraj Movement.

On Rajmata Jijabai’s death anniversary, we take a look at some facts about her life.

Jijabai was born on 12 January 1598 in Deulgaon near Sindkhed which is in present-day Buldhana district. She was the daughter of Lakhujirao Jadhav of Sindkhed Raja.

She was married to Shahaji Bhosale, a military commander of repute under the Adil Shahi sultan of Bijapur ( present-day in Karnataka).

When Jijabai’s husband settled in Karnataka and got married again, Jijabai along with Shivaji and chosen military commanders left Bangalore.

She was the queen regent and completely renovated Pune which was earlier full of jungles and beasts. She founded the Kasbapeth Ganpati temple and renovated the Tambdi Jogeshwari and Keverreshwar Temple during this period.

Rajmata Jijabai had a strong faith that she was blessed by Goddess Bhavani and Mahadev and whenever her husband or son was in trouble, she would pray to them for their safety.

The Maratha queen was highly skilled at horse riding and also had magnificent control over swords.

Jijabai was the one who encouraged her brave son Shivaji to kill Afzal Khan, the tyrant ruler who killed Jijbai’s eldest son Sambhaji.

She yearned for ‘Swaraj’, the movement against the Mughal invaders and an establishment of the Hindu Kingdom by uniting Maratha factions. She helped Shivaji setup the ‘Hindavi Swaraj’.

When her husband Shahjiraje died, she had decided to immolate herself in her husband’s pyre but love for ‘Swaraj’ prevented her from doing so.

She was known to deliver Dharma abiding justice due to the fact that she was a highly learnt woman, well versed in holy scriptures and extremely unbiased.

At the time of Siddhi Jauhar taking over control of Panhala Fort, Shivaji was trapped for four months. During this important juncture, Jijabai led the Maratha army.

Barely 12 days after her son’s coronation, Rajmata Jijabai passed away in Pajad in 1674.

Rajmata Jijabai’s life teaches us how an iron will to succeed can make someone get over life’s difficult situation with relative ease. She was a leader par excellence who chose to stay humble in the background and become a role model of administration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).