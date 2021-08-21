Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 greetings and HD images: Cherishing beautiful memories and strengthening the bond shared by brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan is a celebration that spreads love and affection. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22, 2021 (Sunday). A festival bonding relation of brother and sister, where a sister ties the sacred thread known as Rakhi on her brother’s wrist is a symbol of trust and the brother promises to protect her for a lifetime. Here we bring you a collection of Happy Raksha Bandhan greetings, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes, Raksha Bandhan HD images, Raksha Bandhan 2021 messages and much more to share with your sisters! 5-Minute Quick Mehndi Designs, Easy Indian Henna Patterns, Arabic, Rajasthani, Floral & Trail Patterns To Celebrate Rakhi.

This year the special occasion will be shared with the same enthusiasm and excitement like every year but this time with a twist! One can share these cool wishes, greetings to their siblings which will not only bring them together but also enhance the relationship they share, this Rakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Perfect Annoying Sister Without Whom I Cannot Imagine My Life. Keep On Annoying Me Like That My Lovely Sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With So Much Love and Care, You Mean the Entire Mini World to Me. Wishing You the Most Exciting Raksha Bandhan My Pretty Sister.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Get Ready With the Most Stylish Rakhi My Sis, I Have Got You the Most Exciting Rakhi Gift This Year. Happy Raksha Bandhan to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You All the Love and Health on This Auspicious Raksha Bandhan Day. I Love You Always My Sweetest Sister. Happy Rakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Your Love, Support, and Strength I Can Always Make a Way at Any Phase of Life. Praying to the Almighty for the Lifelong Prosperity of Siblingship. Happy Raksha Bandhan, My Sister.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Make a Good Team, You Are a Funny One and I Am the Smarter One. OK, Don’t Feel Bad, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Although you are far away from your siblings, this Rakhi festival makes the bond more tight by sharing some cute images and messages to pump up the festive mode. And boys don't forget to sing 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka Sabka Kehna Hai... Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behena Hai..!' Have a Happy and Safe Raksha Bandhan!

