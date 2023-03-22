Mumbai, March 22: Ramadan or Ramzan date in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh solely depends upon the date of the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the day they announce Ramadan assures that India will observe it on the day following. This rule is applied even for the Eid celebrations. However, Ramadan can also fall on the same date as in the middle east, but this is rare or in only some parts of India, such as Mumbai and south India.

Islamic committees in India will meet and discuss the date for Ramadan based on moon sightings and time zones in the country. Muslims follow the lunar calendar, and this difference in the days of festivals occurs due to time zone variations in the world. Also, Saudi Arabia is not an Islamic country following Sharia law but home to the only pilgrim in Islam -- Mecca. The prophet Mohammed S.A.W was born on this land.

Ramadan in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will probably begin on Friday (March 24) in the absence of a moon sighting in the Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar on March 21. The Islamic month of Shaban will end today in the UAE. Henceforth, it is assumed that Ramadan will commence on Thursday (March 23) in the Middle East. Ramadan 2023 Date: Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar Today, Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in India To Meet Tomorrow for Ramzan Chand.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia asked all Muslims to sight the moon on Tuesday (March 21). However, no moon was sighted last night in the emirates and other regions of the middle east. Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: As Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan 1444 Here.

It is not probable but confirmed that the moon would be sighted tonight in middle eastern countries. Ramadan is a divine month of achieving closeness to Allah and building connections.

