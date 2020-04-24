Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Ahmedabad: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Ramzan Mubarak WhatsApp DP 2 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The holy month of Ramadan is about to begin. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan hold special significance for the followers of Islam. For Muslims in India’s Ahmedabad, Ramadan 2020, will begin either from April 25 or April 26 depending upon the moon sighting. During the course of holy month, healthy Muslims fast (roza) from dawn to dusk. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. The pre-dawn meal is called sehri. When they break the fast post-sunset, it is called iftar. Muslims offer the taraweeh prayers at night. If you are living in Ahmedabad, scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2020 and sheri and iftar timings. Ramadan Mubarak Images & Ramadan Kareem HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Ramzan Mubarak 2020 With GIF Greetings & Urdu WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. They remain steadfast in their prayers and offer zakat or charity. The three practices are obligatory for all Islamic believers during the holy month. The sehri and iftar timings change every day as they are dependent on sunrise and sunset. The timings also vary from city to city. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings of Ahmedabad in India. Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Bengaluru and Bellary: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting.

Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Ahmedabad:

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 25 April 2020 04:51 19:06 2 26 April 2020 04:51 19:06 3 27 April 2020 04:50 19:07 4 28 April 2020 04:49 19:07 5 29 April 2020 04:48 19:07 6 30 April 2020 04:47 19:08 7 01 May 2020 04:46 19:08 8 02 May 2020 04:45 19:09 9 03 May 2020 04:44 19:09 10 04 May 2020 04:44 19:10 11 05 May 2020 04:43 19:10 12 06 May 2020 04:42 19:11 13 07 May 2020 04:41 19:11 14 08 May 2020 04:40 19:12 15 09 May 2020 04:40 19:12 16 10 May 2020 04:39 19:12 17 11 May 2020 04:38 19:13 18 12 May 2020 04:38 19:13 19 13 May 2020 04:37 19:14 20 14 May 2020 04:36 19:14 21 15 May 2020 04:36 19:15 22 16 May 2020 04:35 19:15 23 17 May 2020 04:34 19:16 24 18 May 2020 04:34 19:16 25 19 May 2020 04:33 19:17 26 20 May 2020 04:33 19:17 27 21 May 2020 04:32 19:18 28 22 May 2020 04:32 19:18 29 23 May 2020 04:31 19:19

There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed fasts later, when she is healthy. Sexual intercourse during the fasting period is prohibited. If a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting. He/she can compensate by fasting when recover.

Meanwhile, the new moon was seen in coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka. The two states of South India would begin the fasts from today. The rest of India barring Jammu & Kashmir will look for the crescent April 25.The fasting in the union territory will begin from Sunday.