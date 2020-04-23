Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Bengaluru and Bellary: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, April 23: The holy month of Ramadan 2020, also called as Ramazan or Ramzan, will begin either from April 25 or April 26 depending upon the sighting of the crescent in India. During the month of Ramazan, all healthy Muslims observe fast (Roza) and abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. The pre-drawn meal consumed by those keeping Roza is called Sehri, whereas, the post-sunset meal is known as Iftar. The Iftar-Sehri timings change almost on a daily basis. Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighted in India's Kerala and Karnataka; Fasts to Begin in Both States From Tomorrow.

The moon has been sighted in Kerala and Karnataka. The two states in southern India would begin fasts from Friday. The rest of India barring Jammu and Kashmir will look for crescent tomorrow. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings in Bengaluru and Bellary in India. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Sehri and Iftar timings in Bengaluru:

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 25 April 2020 04:48 18:38 2 26 April 2020 04:47 18:38 3 27 April 2020 04:47 18:38 4 28 April 2020 04:46 18:39 5 29 April 2020 04:46 18:39 6 30 April 2020 04:45 18:39 7 01 May 2020 04:44 18:39 8 02 May 2020 04:44 18:39 9 03 May 2020 04:43 18:40 10 04 May 2020 04:43 18:40 11 05 May 2020 04:42 18:40 12 06 May 2020 04:42 18:40 13 07 May 2020 04:41 18:40 14 08 May 2020 04:41 18:41 15 09 May 2020 04:40 18:41 16 10 May 2020 04:40 18:41 17 11 May 2020 04:39 18:41 18 12 May 2020 04:39 18:42 19 13 May 2020 04:39 18:42 20 14 May 2020 04:38 18:42 21 15 May 2020 04:38 18:42 22 16 May 2020 04:38 18:43 23 17 May 2020 04:37 18:43 24 18 May 2020 04:37 18:43 25 19 May 2020 04:37 18:44 26 20 May 2020 04:36 18:44 27 21 May 2020 04:36 18:44 28 22 May 2020 04:36 18:44 29 23 May 2020 04:36 18:45

Sehri and Iftar timings in Bellary:

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time 23 April 2020 04:49 18:41 24 April 2020 04:48 18:42 25 April 2020 04:47 18:42 26 April 2020 04:47 18:42 27 April 2020 04:46 18:42 28 April 2020 04:45 18:42 29 April 2020 04:45 18:43 30 April 2020 04:44 18:43 01 May 2020 04:44 18:43 02 May 2020 04:43 18:43 03 May 2020 04:42 18:44 04 May 2020 04:42 18:44 05 May 2020 04:41 18:44 06 May 2020 04:41 18:44 07 May 2020 04:40 18:45 08 May 2020 04:40 18:45 09 May 2020 04:39 18:45 10 May 2020 04:39 18:46 11 May 2020 04:38 18:46 12 May 2020 04:38 18:46 13 May 2020 04:37 18:46 14 May 2020 04:37 18:47 15 May 2020 04:36 18:47 16 May 2020 04:36 18:47 17 May 2020 04:36 18:48 18 May 2020 04:35 18:48 19 May 2020 04:35 18:48 20 May 2020 04:34 18:49 21 May 2020 04:34 18:49 22 May 2020 04:34 18:49

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, self-discipline and self-restraint. It is considered as one of the "five pillars" of Islam. Since Sehri and Iftar are dependent on sunrise and sunset, they change on a daily basis.

The spiritual rewards, also known as thawab, of fasting are being to be multiplied during Ramzan, Muslims not only restrain themselves from food and water but also sinful behaviour, tobacco products and sexual relations. They devote themselves to salat, recitation of Quran.